Local racers get wins at Atlanta Dragway

Commerce, Homer and Jefferson were all represented well during the July 13 Summit ET event at Atlanta Dragway.
Susan Spikes (Commerce), Jody Blalock Sr. (Commerce), Cooper Hancock (Homer) and Shannon Blanton (Jefferson) brought home first-place finishes.
Spikes took first in the super pro series. It was her third race win of the season. She defeated Don Brown Jr. in the finals with a speed of 134.86 MPH. Debbie Blanton of Jefferson finished in the semifinals of the event. Spikes defeated Debbie Blanton to reach the finals.
In the pro series, Blalock Sr. took down Robby Nelson in the finals. It was Blalock's second win of the season. He clocked a speed of 97.55 MPH in the finals. Blalock defeated Matt Ward to reach the finals.
Hancock scored his fourth win of the season in the 5-9 junior dragster division. Hancock, 9, clocked a speed of 52.70 MPH in the finals to defeat Aaron Kennedy of Winder. Hancock defeated Ava Ward in the semifinals.
Shannon Blanton defeated Alayna Carden to win in the 10-12 junior dragster division. It was Shannon Blanton's first win of the year. She ran 66.98 MPH.
Other Winners
James Noel took first in sportsman division. It was his second win of the year. He defeated Dickey Forrester in the finals.
In the junior street division, Jayton Duggar got his first win in his third-ever race. Duggar defeated Jacob Wilson in the finals to claim his first crown.
Tim Sutton took first in the super pro bike series. Sutton defeated Ken Ford in the finals.
The last junior dragster division (13-17) saw Jacob Wilson take the win. He defeated Hayden Wilson in the finals for the win.
