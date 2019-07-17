New East Jackson softball coach Will Bartlett and his Eagle softball team have had a busy summer — busy, but enjoyable.
The Eagles have met daily for two-and-a-half to three-hour practices as Bartlett transitions into the job and becomes acquainted with his roster.
“It’s huge,” said Bartlett, who takes over for former coach Donnie Byrom. “I love it. It’s great to just kind of figure out their personalities. You’ve got to be able to coach that person. You have to know who that person is, the individual, if you ever want them to improve as a player, you’ve got to be able to coach that person.”
Bartlett, a former assistant coach at Winder-Barrow, said the experience this summer overall “has been awesome.”
“I can’t get enough of it,” he said. “I’ll stay here all day sometimes.”
Bartlett was able to assess his team in game-type action back in early June when the Eagles participated in a summer league at Mill Creek. The practice games served as a valuable evaluation tool for Bartlett, who said he did not pay attention to the scores.
“I did not look at the scoreboard a single time out there,” he said. “I don’t know if we won or lost those games … I just took notes the whole time. I filled out my note pad every game on what we needed to work on. That was big there, just to see how they play and what we need to work on.”
He’s seen that there might still be a learning curve with part of the roster. While some players participate in year-round travel ball and have extensive softball knowledge, the experience of others is more limited.
“So, we’re a little raw there as far as game situations,” Bartlett said.
He noted that the team has devoted considerable attention to working on base running this summer.
“Not a day goes by that we don’t do something involving base running,” Bartlett said. “That’s going to be our strong point for this season. That’s going to be our goal, to be the best base running team in the region.”
The first-year coach said participation in the summer program has been “in and out.” Several players had already scheduled vacations and tournaments before Bartlett released the summer schedule.
But others have been a constant presence around the softball facility.
“Some girls have not missed a single day all summer and it’s going to show,” Bartlett said. “They’re getting better. It’s the ones that need to be here. A lot of the young girls have not missed a single day.”
The coach also praised his seniors Bailey Wilber, Ashlyn Trimble and Julie Chancey for their leadership. Bartlett described them as “extra assistant coaches.”
“I’ve been leaning heavily on them a lot this summer,” he said.
Bartlett said the summer has allowed him to not only become acquainted with his players but assistant coaches Stephanie Harrison and Taylor Hardy as well. He’s worked with the two extensively each week this summer.
“I don’t hate them yet; they probably hate me,” Bartlett joked.
He added that both coaches “have been huge — they’re awesome.”
The team’s first official practice is set for July 29. The team will scrimmage Madison County Aug. 5 before opening the season Aug. 7 with Commerce.
NOTES: The East Jackson softball field will be undergoing renovations this summer. Sod is being placed in the infield foul-territory area, while infield irrigation improvements are being made.
