GDOT seeks feedback on proposed U-turn near Harry McCarty Road

The Georgia Department of Transportation is considering implementing a U-turn on State Route 316 near Harry McCarty Road in Bethlehem that would prevent drivers from crossing the divided highway and is seeking public input through an online survey.
According to a news release, the “reduced conflict U-turn (R-CUT)” would require drivers to make right turns onto State Route 316 and make a signalized U-turn down the road.
Frequent angle crashes have occurred from drivers attempting to turn left onto State Route 316 from Harry McCarty Road. According to GDOT statistics, there were over 60 crashes from 2013-2016, roughly a third of which resulted in injuries and one fatality in January 2018. However, a signal is not currently warranted in the area due to traffic volume, according to GDOT officials.
The project would increase safety and save taxpayer dollars, according to officials. Katie Strickland, a spokesperson for GDOT’s Northeast Region, said the U-turn installation would be a district-funded project and part of a program called Quick Response. Those projects are smaller in score than typical construction projects, have a shorter timeline (generally 45-90 days) and are under $200,000, Strickland said.
The survey question about whether the public believes the project would be beneficial is available on the GDOT Northeast Region’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GDOTNE. You can also email D1trafficOps@dot.ga.gov.
Strickland said that as of July 12, the poll had 910 respondents, and 87 percent were in favor of the U-turn installation.
