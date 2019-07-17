Statham council tables pair of items at meeting

The Statham City Council tabled nearly as many items as it approved at its meeting July 16.
Revised ordinances to allow a pawn shop and a massage parlor were postponed because of language about distance from public facilities.
The issues have been on the council agenda since spring and the council was to approve an amendment allowing a conditional use for the affected businesses.
However, an ordinance would still have a distance of 1,000 feet for a pawn shop and no limit on the number of massage parlors.
Council member Perry Barton said he would like to see changes to the language to allow existing businesses to remain open.
Another item that has been unresolved the past few months — the final plat for the Lakes of Statham subdivision — also was postponed.
City attorney Thomas Mitchell said he had been told documents about the subdivision to clear up final questions would be to him by the end of last week.
He said July 16 that he still had not seen the documents.
The city issued stop-work orders on some construction in the subdivision this spring and developers and the city have been negotiating since.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the July 17 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
