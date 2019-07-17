Statham election to bring changes

The Statham City Council faces big changes starting in January.
The city election in November will choose at least two new members to council. The council could have four new members, or more, elected since November 2017.
Mayor Robert Bridges has said he won’t seek re-election and neither will incumbent councilman Perry Barton.
Qualifying for the November election is Aug. 19-22. Terms that expire in January are Bridges, Barton and incumbent Hattie Thrasher.
Thrasher did not answer a question July 11 about whether she will seek another term.
Eddie Jackson, elected to the council in November 2017, has said he almost certainly will run for mayor.
Jackson operated The Grocery Store from 1978 to 1995 and had dirt track racing in Winder for 11 years. He said his mother served on the council. He said he probably would not have run in 2017 if the incumbents had qualified. Two council incumbents, David Huth and Gayle Steed, did not seek new terms.
“I decided it was a good time to step in,” Jackson said said.
Gary Venable, who has been attending council meetings for the past few months, said he is running for a council seat.
Venable was raised in Nicholson and graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He continued his education in computer Science and GIS.
He was the first information technology director for Madison County, where he worked for more than 15 years.
Venable said he and his wife, Cheryl, moved to Statham because of its charm and community.
He has become involved with the Statham Tree Committee and volunteered for other community and city events. Venable said he is a technology specialist at the Clarke County School District and also does contract work for local governments, attorneys and other technology companies.
He works on a contract basis for Danielsville through TKS, a technology company that works with local governments and law enforcement/emergency services.
Steve Broughton, a former banker, said last week he may seek a council seat. He retired and moved to Statham because he has family in the area.
Joe Piper, who also has attended several council meetings, is considering running for some office. He said by Facebook that he has not decided to seek the mayor’s job or a council spot.
Piper worked at Diebold Nixdorf and studied at the Electronic Institute, according to Facebook.
He has lived in Queen, Pa., and Statham.
Statham election to bring changes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry