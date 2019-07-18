Bryan K. Hammond, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Bryan was the son of Bryan Hammond Sr. and Nancy Kennedy, both of Athens.
Bryan was employed with Di Dietrich Process Systems in N.J. He served nine years with the Georgia Army National Guard at the rank of Sergeant. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Bryan is survived by his wife, Misty Hammond, Bowman; daughter, Taylor Hammond Godfrey (Chris), Danielsville; son, Eric Hammond, Bowman; and two sisters, Melissa Shanks, Athens, and April Hammond Adamson (Robert), Oakwood.
Memorial service: Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Comer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 495 Cedar Grove Church Road, Comer, Ga., 30629 or The 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Association, Attn: Haley Fortson or Mike Duncan, Calhoun Falls Hwy., Elberton, Ga., 30635.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com.
Bryan K. Hammond, Jr. (7-14-2019)
