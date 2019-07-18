LAWRENCEVILLE - Jimmy Waters Wheeler, 80, Lawrenceville died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Wheeler was born in Commerce to the late Clifford Allen and Nellie Mae Waters Wheeler. Mr. Wheeler retired from Georgia Power. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wheeler was also preceded in death by his grandson, Derek Griffin.
Mr. Wheeler is survived by his wife, Mary Myers Wheeler, Lawrenceville; daughters, Cheryl Griffin, Augusta, Charlotte Kilgore, Monroe, Catherine Evoy, Grayson, and Christina McCleery, Loganville; sister, Louise Woodhall, Johnson City, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 20,2019 at 2 p.m. from the Jefferson Civic Center with Kelvin Naef, Lyle Holladay, Connor Turpin and Doug Murray officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Waters Wheeler (7-16-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry