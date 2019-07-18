Wynette Mason (7-17-2019)

COMMERCE - Wynette Mason, 52, Commerce, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Gene Mason; paternal grandparents, George and Grace Mason; maternal grandparents, George and Susanna Thompson; ex-husband, David Sorrow; and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her mother Carolyn Mason, Hull; sister and nephew, Connie Mason and Gary Nork, Hull; brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Kelly Mason, Nicholson; sons, Justin and David Gene Sorrow, Commerce; three grandchildren, Justin, Theodore and Christopher Sorrow, Martinsburg, W.V.; niece and nephew, Brittany Fortson and Austin Seay, Ila, niece and nephew, Jay and Randi Thomason, Springtown, Texas, niece and nephew, Brandy and John Highfield, Nicholson, niece and nephew Samantha and Scott Pressley, Maysville; adopted sister and brother-in-law. Virginia and Bill McCowen, Scottsboro, Ala.; extended family, Yvonne Sewell, Port St. Lucie, Fla.; several great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and loving friends.
Funeral service: Sunday July 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Maxwell Cemetery, Nicholson.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. The family will be at the home of Chris Mason, 9459 Hwy. 334, Nicholson.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
