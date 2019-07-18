Mary Ann Couch (7-11-2019)

BRASELTON - Mary Ann Couch, 71, Braselton, passed on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Tessie Ruppel.
She is survived by her husband, Alan Couch; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Scott Friedman and grandson, Isaac, Golden, Colo.; daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Brian Ziegler, Jacksonville, Fla., and beloved Indian Ringneck parrot, Gianni.
Ann was raised in Lexington, Mo., and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, Magna Cum Laude, from The University of Central Missouri. After a career in business she became a homemaker and raised two beautiful daughters. She enjoyed traveling and gardening, and was passionate about golf (even in the pouring rain), animals, cooking, and especially Mahjong. Ann’s gifts for mathematics and analytics were made for Mahjong, and she loved to share the game with others. Her generosity knew no bounds and improved countless human and animal lives. Ann was determined and persistent in all that she did. She lived life fully and will be dearly missed by her family and many friends around the world.
Reception and Celebration of Ann’s life: Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. at The Legends Clubhouse, Chateau Elan, Braselton. Casual dress is suggested.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter at www.gwinnettanimalwelfare.com or PetSmart Charities at www.petsmartcharities.org.
Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, Ga., 770-483-7216.
