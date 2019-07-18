NICHOLSON - Christie Michelle Carlan-Sorrow, 39, Nicholson, entered into rest On Sunday, June 30, 2019.
She is the daughter of Bonnie Norwood and the late Dennis Carlan.
She is survived by her husband, Todd Sorrow; children, Rylee Scales, Zadic Sorrow and Daylen Carlan-Brock; her mother and step-father, Bonnie and Andy Norwood; and brothers, Jason Carlan and James Carlan.
She is preceded in death by her father, Dennis Carlan, and son Kaynen Sorrow.
Christie will forever be remembered by family and friends for her kind heart, generous spirit and championing for terminally ill children, among other causes.
Memorial service: Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Baptist Tabernacle Church (Jesus Saves), 3231 Hwy. 441, between Commerce and Nicholson.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Humane Society of Jackson County.
Christie Michelle Carlan-Sorrow (6-30-2019)
