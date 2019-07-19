ROYSTON - Larry Gene Bragg, 75,, Royston, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Bragg was born in Biloxi, Miss., on January 6, 1944, son of the late Carlos Bragg and the late Esther Chastain Bragg. He was a construction supervisor having worked with Aldridge Inc. and was a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Athens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Joy McDaniel; brother, Richard Bragg; and sister, Glenda Vaughn.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Meeler Bragg; sons, David Bragg, Bowman, and Matt Bragg, Commerce; daughter, Lisa Smith, Royston; brother, Allen Bragg, Lavonia; sisters, Susan Henson, Danielsville, Wanda Cheek, Hartwell, and Faye Smith, Royston; grandchildren, Heather Gunter, Ashley Perreault, Seth Smith, Hunter Smith, Emily McDaniel and Caleb Bragg; and great-grandchildren, Samuel Amabile, Carson Amabile, Cole Harvey, Braxton Perreault and Blakely Perreault.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Cheek officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Gardens- South in Royston.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Gene Bragg (7-17-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry