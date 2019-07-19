STATHAM - Becky Dunahoo Dunagan, 79, Statham passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Born November 23, 1939. to the late Ralph and Mayrelle Hammond Dunahoo, she was also preceded in death by her husband Jack Dunagan.
She is survived by children, Elaine Wright and Jack and Karen Dunagan, all of Statham; grandchildren, Travis Wright, Athens, Cole and Ivey Dunagan, Statham, and Ellen Dunagan and Matthew Dunagan, both of Statham; and sister, Cynthia and Charles Luke, Statham.
Becky earned her Bachelor's Degree in home economics from North Georgia College and retired as a school teacher from Jefferson Elementary School, having worked most of her career with Statham Elementary School. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Friday July 19, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. Doug Friesemia, Mike Grace and Reba Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Becky Dunahoo Dunagan (7-17-2019)
