Q&A: Catching up with … Jefferson football coach Gene Cathcart

Jackson Herald sports reporter Ben Munro talks with Jefferson football coach Gene Cathcart, who discusses entering his third year with the Dragons, growing up a Clemson fan and the music that was playing in his car as a high schooler.
(Some answers edited for space)
Munro: Is it hard to believe that you’re already entering Year 3 as Jefferson’s head football coach?
Cathcart: Without a doubt, in several ways. You’re surrounded by great people at a great place, and time flies by. Last year with the adversity, we dealt with, it became a grind at times, but I’m convinced more than ever that I’ve got probably the best job, all things considered, in the state of Georgia.
Munro: Do you feel pretty settled now at this point? The seniors on the roster have been under your guidance for three years now. For most of them, that’s their entire varsity careers.
Cathcart: It takes a few cycles to kind of feel like that group is all yours and been yours. We’re fortunate right now that we’ve got good leadership distributed throughout all four grades. We’re just blessed here with special young men and young women at Jefferson High School, and we’re blessed to have special Dragons in our football program.
Munro: You’re from upstate South Carolina. How much was Clemson football a part of your life growing up?
Cathcart: Man, I don’t know that I ever went to elementary school that I didn’t have on something orange. I sold programs at the games. My family has had season tickets back before there were any upper decks. In summers, I would work for the athletic grounds crew and the athletic department. Coach (Danny) Ford, coach (Charlie) Pell, all of those were friends of our family. In fact, when my dad passed, they didn’t have anywhere to put me while family came into town, so I stayed with the Fords. It’s certainly been a big part of my life, and as my children have gotten older, especially my son, Reames, he’s such a huge Clemson fan, as long as Jefferson wins, I’m kind of good either way, but because of him I’m there pulling for them, too.
Munro: It definitely sounds like you ‘bled orange’ growing up.
Cathcart: I did. In fact, I remember, even though my ankle was hurt, when I (played college football) at The Citadel, I remember working incredibly hard just to make the travel team just to hold the clipboard to be (on the sideline) in “Death Valley” (in 1986). It was kind of a neat game and we hung tough. Clemson beat us 24-3 in the height of Danny Ford’s (tenure). They were just loaded — Michael Dean Perry and all those kind of guys. It was an awfully neat experience to be warming up on that field. I was very proud to be on the sidelines even though I was red-shirting and injured. I was very proud to be where I’d grown up, dreaming of playing.
Munro: You went to Daniel (S.C.) High School. What tapes were playing in your tape deck when you were driving around the upstate as a high schooler at Daniel High School?
Cathcart: Oh, gosh as a high schooler, that’s a great question. I’d be embarrassed to say. Probably some Def Leppard, maybe even some Run DMC, maybe even a little country, but probably a little bit more hair band rock ‘n roll — Journey and stuff like that. It depends on who was with me. If it was a girl in the passenger seat, it would have probably been Journey, but we can just leave that at that.
Munro: Do you still have the tapes?
Cathcart: No, but the least impressive part is that they would have been driven around in a 1970 Ford Maverick that the felt hung down from the roof … so I had to staple it. It had like 1,000 staples in it to stick to the roof — not a very handy guy.
Munro: What was the crowning achievement of your high school football career?
Cathcart: All the individual things were nice. I was fortunate enough to be on a good team. I was the state three-A back of the year. I made our state’s all-star game. But the biggest thing, I had lived with my coach, who was and still is very dear to me, when my dad had passed and my mom dealt with her addiction issues. So, I’d lived with coach for a good while. So, I think to be undefeated, to have the first undefeated team in school history at a place that has a lot of tradition and win the region championship and be ranked at the very top of the state, it was a great thing for our senior class and it was a great thing for that coaching staff. It kind of helped get Daniel football back to where it ended up being the winningest program in the 1990s in the state.
Munro: What career path do you think you would have chosen if you didn’t go into coaching?
Cathcart: I remember my coach saying, “If you can do anything else and be happy, do it” because of all the stress and issues. When I was injured and transferred home after my playing career at The Citadel came to an end, I majored in business … I guess I felt like maybe not having the greatest college career, I fiddled with business — not sure what I wanted to do — and some other things, but I ended up coaching quarterbacks for my high school and helping with play calling and that sort of thing, and I knew I couldn’t do anything else and be happy. I still feel like I’m paying back a debt to our kids here and the kids I’ve coached from men who did so very much for me in my life.
Munro: As an offensive-minded coach, is it fun to strategize for a game?
Cathcart: Sometimes as a head coach, if you’re not careful, you’ll let other things kind of block the actual, hands-on on-the-field coaching from you. Certainly, the X’s and O’s and the scheming and the strategy is something that I’ve always had a passion for since I was a young kid growing up and watching Clemson practice or wherever I was.
Munro: If you had to show your players one inspirational movie the night before a state championship game, what would it be?
Cathcart: It’s going to be a little non-traditional, but the movie that always resonates with me, no matter how many times I watch it, is Tombstone and the bond between the Earps, Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. They had each other’s back — good, bad, otherwise. They ended up seeing the job through when things were adverse. I think there are some of the best quotes that we use all the time with our guys. I think the one neat thing that it exemplifies is that thousands and thousands of people watch high school and college football, but there’s only a very small, special group of family that get to actually be in that little nucleus. And that’s one thing that resonates with me with that movie. It was a small circle of people and they might not have all been related by blood, but they were all family.
Munro: What’s one of the quotes (from Tombstone) you like to use?
Cathcart: When Doc Holliday asks Wyatt Earp near the end of his life, “What did you want out of life?” and Wyatt Earp said “Just to live a normal life.” Doc Holliday said there’s no such thing, “There’s just life.” There’s no “just normal” season. We’re going to face adversity we don’t even know is coming, yet … There’s not good days or bad days. There’s just days and you attack those days and make the very best out of them.
Munro: If you’re not coaching, breaking down film or spending time with family, what are you doing?
Cathcart: Probably sleeping because that doesn’t leave much outside what’s in my life. I read. I like to read. When you have two (kids) in college you kind of have to go see them. They don’t come to see you. It’s funny, every coach talks about “football is my job” but it’s so much more than that. We could be sitting there watching a movie as a family and all of a sudden I reach over and grab the legal pad and I’m doodling and everybody laughs at me because something just came into my head … It’s hard to shut your brain down. It really is. As the cliché says, “This marriage is interrupted by football season.” And great coaches’ wives and great coaches’ families understand that. I think they appreciate the fact that we’re making a difference or trying to make a difference in the lives of other people’s children.
Munro: What can fans expect from this year’s Dragons?
Cathcart: I hope whatever adversity comes our way, that we’re stronger than it. I hope that we stay together regardless of whatever happens. I think last year’s team did a great job of that through probably the first eight, nine weeks of the season and then it just took an emotional and physical grind. I hope when all the old heads and all the old Dragons and former Dragons are there, I hope they see a team that they’re proud of how they play — with great effort and great enthusiasm and great intensity and all those things that have been set here as the standard long before I was a blip on the radar screen. And I hope our guys have fun.
Munro: Do you have any predictions for who will win the college football playoff this year?
Cathcart: My son would disown me if I didn’t say Clemson. I think Georgia is going to be outstanding. I think as long as Nick Saban is at Alabama they’re going to be involved. The one thing I’ll tell you is that asking me that question, it’s so funny, because other places that I’ve coached, there’s always been a little small-town pick ‘em sheet in the newspaper and I have been beaten by cosmetologists, I’ve been beaten by librarians … So, me picking who wins, if I could, I probably would have left and gone to Vegas a long time ago … I’d love to see — I would not come to school that whole week — but I’d love to see Clemson and Georgia playing in the national championship game … Those two programs are the ones I pull for the most.
Munro: If Clemson repeats (as national champions) will that make you happy?
Cathcart: It would make me happy because number one, I grew up there, but number two, I know it would make my son ecstatic. He films at Georgia State and works in their recruiting department, so if Georgia State could be undefeated and Clemson could be undefeated and Jefferson could be undefeated, I think it would be a great Christmas for my son Reames … Again, Saturdays are a whole lot less dictated by Saturday football than they are Friday football when you’re the Jefferson coach.
Q&A: Catching up with … Jefferson football coach Gene Cathcart
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry