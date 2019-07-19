Wilburn "Will" Allen Dewberry (7-14-2019)

Friday, July 19. 2019
WINDER - Wilburn "Will" Allen Dewberry, 83, Winder, died peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by those he loved.

He is succeeded by wife of 35 years, Lorna Dewberry; daughters Amy Harris and Elizabeth Tiffin; step-son William Ray Riddle; four grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren.

Donations may be made to local chapters of hospice.
Old Website

