Jason Allen Christian (7-21-2019)

HULL - Jason Allen Christian, 41, Hull, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.
A native of Madison County, Mr. Christian was a son of Elmer Basco Christian II and Carolyn Roberts Christian, Hull. He was a graduate of Madison County High School and Athens Technical College. He had worked as service manager at Athens Janitor Supply Co. Inc. for 17 years and was an active member of Hull Baptist Church. Mr. Christian was preceded in death by his brother, Senior Police Officer Elmer Basco “Buddy” Christian III.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, include maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Martha Roberts, Jersey; sister-in-law, Melissa Christian-Griffeth; niece, Callie Christian; nephew, Wyatt Christian; several aunts and uncles.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hull Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Scotty Meadows, Sherman Meadows, David Griffeth, Russell Watkins, Micah Crowe, Michael Tolbert, Jamey Bramlett and Eric Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buddy Christian Foundation, P.O. Box 903, Colbert, Ga., 30628; buddychristianfoundation.org.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
