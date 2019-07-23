Rail crossing to close Wednesday in Commerce

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Tuesday, July 23. 2019
The railroad crossing at Highway 98 and Ila Road in Commerce will be closed July 25, starting at 7 a.m.

The crossing will be re-paved by a contractor for Georgia DOT.

The closing is for paving only and is expected to last for only a few hours. Traffic will not be able to cross the railroad during the paving.

Signs for Detours will be placed on Highway 441, Highway 98 and South Elm Street.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.