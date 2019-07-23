Madison Co. BOC to meet July 29

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, July 29.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Jennifer Ivey, Madison County Library
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Consider approving SPLOST Intergovernmental Agreement
•Consider real estate option and purchase agreement for property located at 20 Albany Avenue in Danielsville.
•Discuss 2020 food bank budget
•Discuss 2020 law library and clerk’s deed budgets
•Discuss 2020 sheriff’s office state seizure account and jail commission budgets
•Discuss 2020 Madison County budget resolution
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed)
