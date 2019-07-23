A clerk at a store in Carlton reported that three females came into the store with two of them wearing backpacks and one not wearing one.
She said that they didn’t purchase anything and that when they left, all three were wearing backpacks. She said she believes the female picked up the backpack in the store and walked out with it and that the other females filled their backpacks up with other items. Due to their location in the store, they could not be seen on the security cameras.
Shoplifting reported in Carlton
