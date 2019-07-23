The county recreation department board met with Little League board members July 16 during their regular quarterly meeting to discuss how to move forward with softball and baseball programs at the recreation department.
The recreation department plans to make a recommendation to the county commissioners next month on what they feel is the best plan for the program and then it will be up to the commissioners to vote on how to proceed.
The county commission is considering whether or not to bring to an end a facilities use agreement with the Little League board and hire a third employee to allow the recreation department to take over softball and baseball, with teams signing up under the Georgia Recreation and Park Association’s (GRPA) direction.
The matter came to a head recently after several commissioners voiced concerns over complaints they have received about the Little League program and how it is run.
Each board came to the Tuesday night meeting with a proposal to explain how they would like to see the ball program run going forward.
The Little League had been asked by the board of commissioners to have such a proposal by the end of September, before they made a decision on whether or not to renew the facilities agreement.
The recreation department created their own proposal stating that they would like to take over the coordinating of the baseball and fast-pitch softball leagues that are currently operated under Madison County Little League.
“By bringing these sports under the GRPA, all recreation department sports would be governed by the same entity, go by all sport specific rules, have the same age control for all team sports and have the same breakdowns for teams.
The GRPA, which was established in 1945, is made up of many recreation departments, facilities, YMCAs and state parks throughout the state, according to the rec department proposal.
“Although the GRPA has strict league rules and guidelines for district and state play, local league jurisdiction is left up to the local agency,” the proposal stated, meaning hardships and adjustments can be made by the rec department staff and board.
All league registration fees are $50, with discounts for multiple children from the same household. There are also fee reduction forms and scholarships and no one is turned away from participating.
The rec board pointed out in their proposal that registration fees by county Little League officials go straight into their (Little League) budgets and no money is paid to the county for use of the fields, maintenance or utilities. If the rec department took over the programs, fees would go straight to the county budget to offset the program costs.
“To sum things up MCRD asks that we be allowed to take over the baseball and softball programs that are currently under the Little League’s jurisdiction,” the proposal stated. “The recreation department already manages, preps and pays staff to maintain the ball fields, thus it only makes sense to allow us to take ownership of the baseball and softball programs.”
The Little League, on the other hand, suggested in their proposal that it not only keep the softball and baseball programs, but also expand its control to oversee T-ball and up, while providing an amount per child to cover the use and the materials for the fields.
