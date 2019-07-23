Georgia Renewable Power plant to come fully online

At long last, it seems the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant in Colbert is about to begin operations.
Industrial Authority (IDA) Director Frank Ginn said July 15 that the plant is expected to come online in phases within the next few days.
He said synchronization would begin Tuesday (July 16) and “step up” five to 10 percent in power over the next 10 days to two weeks, when it will be at full operation.
A neighbor to the new plant, Gina Ward, was present at the Monday IDA board meeting and she told the board that the sound at her home is like a “constant low rumble” or a “dull roar.” She said that unlike train sounds and chicken trucks, whose sounds around her country home come and go, this noise is 24/7.
When asked, Ginn said it is a “little unknown” what the sound will be like once the plant is up and running at full operation, but he doesn’t expect it to be louder than a low rumble and that bursts of noise come when the steam blows as the plant is testing systems.
In other business, after some discussion with Chamber of Commerce members, the IDA board agreed to provide a $15,000 donation toward an executive director for the Chamber, with a one-year commitment at this point.
The IDA had originally considered a $25,000 donation, but that was before hearing that the county had pledged $15,000, pending approval of the 2020 budget.
The Chamber has also requested funding from the Board of Education and IDA Chairman Bruce Azevedo said he’d personally like to wait to see what that board decides.
The Chamber is seeking a total of $45,000 in donations from the three governmental entities to provide for the director’s salary for a year. They had also hoped to get a three-year commitment from them. Chamber member Jean Mullis pointed out that the group does not intend to rely on the donations to fund the director’s salary long-term.
“The goal is to make the Chamber self-sufficient and not rely on funding from anywhere else,” she said, noting that it would be a large part of the new director’s job to bring in funding for the Chamber. She added that she thinks there is enough support from the community to have a Chamber and to get it back to where it was.
The group says they have enough funds to go ahead and hire someone this fall if they find the right candidate, which would allow them to familiarize themselves with the job and be ‘ready to hit the ground running,” Jan. 1, according to Chamber member Cindy Jones. She invited a representative of the BOE, the BOC and the IDA to sit in on any interviews that they have for the position.
Also Monday, the board voted to approve an agreement with Hart Electric Membership Corporation to purchase electric power for a pump on River Road near Carlton to help facilitate water to the GRP plant for about $300 per month.
The board also agreed to pay Escoe Industrial Contractors $5,071 for two generator sets at booster stations serving the plant. Following the vote, there was a short discussion on whether or not there is a need for a code inspection of the electrical work. IDA member Pat Mahoney stressed that she feels it is important to take the necessary steps to be code compliant and have the site inspected by a licensed inspector. She recommended Phil Gruber, who does inspections for the county and the city of Danielsville.
Ginn said he did not feel such inspections were necessary, that the electricians are licensed and that the feels pretty confident in their work.
The GRP facility is expected to bring in $1,663,616 million in property taxes for Madison County over the next year, according to tax commissioner Lamar Dalton.
