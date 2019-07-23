Animal shelter, Oglethorpe County, continue contract negotiations

The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter and Oglethorpe County are continuing to talk through their differences over yearly funding for the shelter’s operations.
Oglethorpe County commissioners and two Madison County commissioners met with shelter officials at the animal shelter last week to discuss funding, take a tour of the shelter and hear about some of its programs to help people and animals in both counties.
Chairman John Scarborough and commissioner Theresa Bettis were on hand from Madison County; Commissioner Lee Allen was also slated to be there but was unable to attend, MOAS board chairman Sherrie Hines said.
Hines said the meeting was “very positive” with all the commissioners praising the shelter’s efforts and the facility’s appearance as well as the work of the shelter staff and director Shaina Knight, who has been able to establish working relationships with many rescues and obtain a number of grants, including a $23,000 Bissell grant for 800 free spay/neuter surgeries for low income families at the shelter’s spay/neuter clinic.
She said she thinks it was beneficial for all those attending to see the shelter and the work the staff does firsthand.
Hines said Oglethorpe County’s $38,000 per year contract with the shelter is due to lapse in mid-September unless they can come to an agreement on increased funding.
Last year, Oglethorpe County defaulted on its semi-annual payment of $19,000, and refused to pay until Oct. 1, 2018; however, Hines said the shelter continued to honor the contract with Oglethorpe County, incurring considerable expense for the shelter.
Following that default, Hines said MOAS has repeatedly asked to update their contract and submitted multiple draft contracts to Oglethorpe County leadership asking for three substantive changes, including a 25-cent per capita increase, that the contract be updated to use the latest Census data and that certain long unused (and expensive) audit provisions be modified.
Hines said shelter officials agreed to work with Oglethorpe County on providing their upcoming budget, noting that the shelter is on a fiscal year (July – June) while the counties operate on a calendar year.
“We are committed to being financially transparent with both counties,” Hines said, adding that they are in the process of closing out the 2019 budget and will provide those records for the counties to review.
“The bottom line is that the shelter has to remain solvent,” Hines said.
Hines stressed that Madison County officials remain strongly committed to its support of the shelter.
“We have the full support of Madison County officials,” she said.
NEW MOBILE CLINIC GRANT
Knight also announced that evening that the shelter has received a $20,000 grant from the Holland M. Ware Charitable Foundation to purchase a mobile animal wellness clinic that will be used for low-cost offsite vaccination clinics and wellness checkups for pets in both counties.
“This will allow us to provide more access to care for pets in the more remote areas, particularly in Oglethorpe County, where it is some distance to the shelter,” Knight said. She said the mobile clinic will likely begin operating at least one day per month, making several pre-announced stops to provide care, such as basic vaccines, heartworm tests and worming. Animals that need care for medical issues will be referred to local veterinarians, Knight said. The mobile clinic will operate in both counties.
“We also feel that this will be a great way to educate the community about pet care,” Knight said. “The main thing is to keep our services affordable for the public so that pets get the care they need and don’t end up at our shelter.”
The shelter’s euthanization rate has plummeted over the last several years and currently stands at about 18 percent, meaning the majority of healthy, adoptable animals are being adopted or sent to reputable animal rescues. Knight said she hopes to continue to increase the adoption rate to the point that the shelter will be considered a no-kill shelter in a few years.
So far this year, over 1,100 animals have been adopted or rescued from MOAS.
One of the things responsible for this improvement in survival rates is the dramatic increase in foster homes, Knight noted. The shelter now has 108 registered foster homes, up from the average 20 to 30 in years past. This increase is in large part due to the addition of a volunteer/foster care coordinator to oversee and recruit new foster homes.
“Having that many foster homes essentially doubles our capacity,” Knight said. Foster homes can care for pets that are sick, injured or are heartworm-positive; they also provide a temporary setting for a mother dog or cat with her litter or round-the-clock care and feeding for orphaned litters until they are able to be returned to the shelter for adoption.
FUNDING
The shelter relies on funding on a per capita basis from both Madison and Oglethorpe counties for about 25 percent of its yearly operating costs, according to Knight. Madison County updated its funding with the 2010 Census to reflect new population data and upped their per person donation from $3 per capita per year to $3.25 per capita per year in 2016. Madison County’s annual contribution is currently $91,389.
Oglethorpe is still funding the shelter at the same rate as when the doors opened in 2002; $3 per capita based on the 2000 Census, for a total of $38,000.
Shelter officials want to update Oglethorpe’s contribution to reflect not only population data but to offset the increased operating expenses to provide services that have occurred over the last 17 years.
“We desperately rely on fundraisers and donations,” Knight said. “These make up about 75 percent of our operating budget and we can’t survive without them.”
The shelter’s signature fundraising event, The Sixth Annual Bark & Wine, is set for Saturday, Aug. 17, at the historic Smithonia Farm in Oglethorpe County. The event has previously been held at Boutier Winery, but after selling out of tickets – twice – last year and adding temporary space for the event, the MOAS board made the decision to seek a larger venue. Boutier Winery will still be on hand to supply wine for this year’s event; which will also feature food from Carrabbas and a coffee bar from Mama’s Boy.
There will be silent and live auctions (with prizes including a Cancun vacation) and items are being updated daily.
All proceeds from the event go directly back to the care of unwanted and abandoned animals in the community, shelter officials said.
MOAS takes in approximately 2,800 animals each year and plays a critical role in the region by providing, among other things, one of the only locations where pet owners can take advantage of regular low-cost vaccine and spay/neuter clinics. The shelter is committed to supporting the neediest families in our region through low-cost clinics and a free community food bank. Proceeds from the Bark & Wine go toward all these programs and more, Knight said.
More information on the Bark & Wine is available at www.moaspets.com/barkandwine.
LOW COST VACCINE CLINIC
The shelter operates a low cost vaccine clinic on the third Sunday of each month, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (no appointment necessary). Services for dogs include: rabies ($12 one-year or $20 three-year), Bordetella, $12, DAPPV, $12. For cats: Rabies ($12 one-year of $20 three-year), FVRCP, $12 and FELV, $20. Other services include: heartworm test, $15; Felv/FIV test, $20; nail trim, $15; microchip, $25; deworming, $10; flea prevention, $12 and heartworm prevention (costs varies by size of pet). Cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be leashed.
SHELTER WISH LIST
Most needed items for the shelter include: Purina dry kitten food, wet/canned kitten food, cat litter, paper towels, blankets, sheets and towels, bleach, laundry detergent, 30-gallon trash bags, rubbing alcohol, brooms/dustpans, and heavy duty hoses and sprayers.
There is an ongoing fencing fundraiser to replace some of the worn out fencing around the shelter. The goal is $10,000, with $2,000 being raised so far, Knight said.
For more information on MOAS services such as adoption, low-cost spay/neuter and surrender, visit moaspets.org or call 706-795-2868.
