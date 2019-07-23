Effort under way for cameras in school zones to target speeders

Motorists who speed as they pass through school zones in Banks County may soon be getting a surprise in the mail.
An effort is under way to place cameras in the school zones to capture the tag number of speeders. Those speeders would then receive a ticket in the mail.
Phillip Bennett, a representative of Optotraffic, spoke on the plans at a July 15 meeting of the Banks County Board of Education. Bennett said the Banks County Board of Commissioners would have to approve the camera tickets before they were put in place. The BOE will also be asked to “sign off” in support of the program. Fees collected would go to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office. A $25 fee would be added to each traffic ticket that would go to Optotraffic for providing the automated speed enforcement program.
The cameres would be placed in “school zones.”
The system would be in place two hours before the morning school arrival time and two hours after school dismissal. It would not be in operation any other time. It also would not be in operation during school holidays and school breaks.
“The system is violator funded,” Bennett said. “It would be no cost to anyone else.”
Bennett said tickets would be issued to anyone “going 11 miles over the speed limit.”
“Cameras will clock you and send you a ticket,” he said.
He added that the tickets would be $75 to $ 125, with the additional $25 administrative fee added to that.
It will take 60 days to get the ordinance passed and the cameras installed. Bennett said that there would also likely be a one-month period where only warnings would be sent in order to get the message out about the cameras.
