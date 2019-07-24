Willie “Bill” Nathaniel Finch (7-23-2019)

JEFFERSON - Willie “Bill” Nathaniel Finch, 86, Jefferson, entered into rest Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Mr. Finch was born in Monroe, a son of the late Thomas Alfred Finch and the late Lena Jacks Finch. A member of Union Baptist Church, Mr. Finch retired from Brown Transport after 22 years and along with his family, operated a successful cattle farm in Jackson County. In addition to his parents, Mr. Finch is preceded by a sister, Sue Hunter, and a brother, Charles Finch.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Shirley Simmons Finch, Jefferson; two sons, Tommy Finch, Jefferson, and Tim Finch and his wife Gwen, Jefferson; sister, Linda Jane Bass, Smithville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Cutler, Cain, Ty, Billy and Shara also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, July 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Tony Powers officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Cutler Finch, Cain Finch, Dwight Cooper, Jimmy McDonald, Ty Finch and Billy Finch.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Dr., Suite C, Athens, Ga., 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
