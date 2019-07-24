Jefferson star hurdler signs with Baylor

There was just one more milestone remaining for Eli Morris.
The Jefferson hurdler’s final high school season included setting a pair of school records, winning the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles state championships, posting national-elite times and helping lead the Dragons to a state track and field title.
The only box left unchecked was finalizing his collegiate track plans, but that’s now complete with Morris having signed his letter of intent with Baylor University.
“It feels amazing — just like a dream has come true,” he said at a signing ceremony Sunday. “All the hard work that I’ve done since sophomore year — because freshman year it wasn’t something I seriously saw myself doing, and then as I got faster, it became more real that I was able to do something like this. So, I’m just excited about this.”
One of the best high school hurdlers in the nation, Morris’ multiple sub 14-second times in the 110-meter hurdles earned him attention from major-college programs. He selected Baylor over Mississippi State and Indiana, having visited Mississippi State just prior to visiting Baylor.
“It was a good visit,” Morris said of Mississippi State, “but I felt like Baylor had more of a coaching staff that I could fit in with and the team environment — it’s just a good national team that’s strong in their conference.”
Jefferson track and field coach Brady Sigler lauded Morris’ multiple accomplishments and pointed to the grittiness that Morris — who also ran on the Dragons’ two relay teams — showed in May during the state sectionals and state meet.
“He had to run four races on Monday, four races on Thursday and four races on Saturday,” Sigler said. “That’s 12 elite races in less than a week.”
But Sigler reserved special praise for the influence he had within the Dragon track program.
“I’ve coached a few really elite athletes,” Sigler said, “none of them are a better person than Eli Morris is. When your best athletes are also your best people, then as a coach, you’ve got it made. And that is the case with Eli. I’ve never coached a more coachable person.”
Morris’ collegiate destination will take him far from home. Baylor University, located in Waco, Texas, is approximately 900 miles from Jefferson. But a change of scenery was part of the appeal of Baylor.
“I’m kind of looking forward to kind of getting out of a certain environment that I’ve been so used to, and getting into a completely different environment will help me develop as a person and find out what I want to do,” Morris said.
Morris makes the move to Baylor having run a time of 13.63 in the 110-meter hurdles this past spring that ranked him in the top 5 in the nation and in the top 10 historically in Georgia.
He hopes to hit that mark again and improve upon it during his freshman season.
“I’m just hoping to hit my PR again and maybe go lower,” he said. “With that, it should be pretty easy to make it to nationals. But I’m really determined going into the school year. I’m ready to train in the offseason and work hard in the weight room and work hard on the track.”
As for his major, Morris has yet to settle on one at Baylor but pointed to the strength of the school’s medical and science departments.
