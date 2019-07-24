Brad Akins YMCA swimmers place in state recreation meet

Wednesday, July 24. 2019
A handful of Brad Akins YMCA Barracudas placed and scored points in the Georgia Recreation and Park Association (GRPA) state swim meet, held July 19-20 at the Cherokee County Aquatic Center in Canton.
Ryleigh Tooke notched the highest place for the Barrow County team, taking third in the 50-yard butterfly in the girls’ 15-18-year-old division.
Tooke was also part of the girls’ 18U 200-yard medley relay team that finished sixth.
Other relay team members included Jordan Sorah, Savannah Stanish and Abby Lammers.
Spencer Smith finished in the boys’ 18U 50-yard breastroke, while Lizzie Wald finished seventh in both the girls’ 8U 25-yard breaststroke and 25-yard backstroke.
The boys’ 12U 200-yard medley relay team of Gavin Cannon, Dalton Kay, Anthony Morera and Stephen Wald finished sixth, while the girls’ 10U 100-yard medley relay team of Abigail Hamilton, London O’Toole, Peyton Gober and Marissa Mahaffey finished sixth.
Also competing in various events at the state meet were:
•Lizzie Wald in the 25-yard butterfly.
•Gober in the 50-yard freestyle, 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard butterfly.
•Mahaffey in the 25-yard breaststroke and 100-yard individual medley.
•London O’Toole in the girls’ 9-10 50-yard freestyle and 25-yard breaststroke.
•Isabella Morera in the girls’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard butterfly.
•Benjamin Wald in the boys’ 7-8, 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke.
•Connor Herring in the boys’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke and 25-yard butterfly.
•Stephen Wald in the 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard breaststroke and 100-yard individual medley.
•Caleb Wald in the boys’ 13-14 100-yard freestyle.
•Kay in the 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard backstroke.
•Cannon in the 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly.
•Tooke in the 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard backstroke.
•Smith in the 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard backstroke.
•Stanish in the 50-yard backstroke.
•Anthony Morera in the 50-yard butterfly.
