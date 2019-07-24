Leopards have ‘great’ summer on the diamond

During the last weekend of the 2019 baseball season, the Banks County Lady Leopards had a chance to win the region championship.
But a two-game sweep sent the Leopards on the road in the state playoffs, where they lost in the first round.
In the two years under head coach Peyton Hart, though, the Leopards were fighting for a spot in the playoffs in year one and competing for the region title in year two. It’s only fitting the team saw higher numbers in turnout for summer play as the baseball team continues its trend upward.
“It was a great summer for our program,” Hart said. “We were very fortunate to get a lot of kids involved. We had 32 kids out this summer, which is an increase for sure for our program.
“We’re excited about the growth in our program, especially with this upcoming freshmen class; a lot of talent in it. So we’re excited to get some high school experience for those guys.”
The summer work included practices and scrimmages, which a lot of days were junior varsity-varsity doubleheaders for the Leopards. Many of the younger players played in the junior varsity games, and some new faces also made it on to the varsity roster during some of the varsity games, too.
Hart said he pushed for the younger players to embrace playing the highest level they have played so far in their young baseball experience. The summer was a time for that embrace as the Leopards were missing between 4-8 players on a regular basis due to travel baseball, other sports, camps, etc.
That’s when several role players from last year’s varsity team stepped into new positions with the team during the summer.
“It was awesome,” Hart said. “We got to play a lot of games ... the amount of games we got to play allowed us to see a lot of guys in a lot of different roles that can help our program.
“That’s what you want. That’s what you’re looking for.”
The biggest strength Hart took away from summer play was seeing the younger players step into leadership roles while the “leaders” weren’t there.
“It forced other guys to step up and lead, and to me that’s the strength that we’re going to need this next year,” Hart said. “We’re going to need leadership. We’re going to need guys that hold each other accountable and play the game the Banks County way.”
Hart said the team saw good arms throughout the summer. Even if players didn’t produce hits off those arms, Hart saw it as a growing opportunity for the players, where they learned about their swing and approach during at-bats.
“That was an area of growth for us,” he said.
Another area he saw growth during last season was how the team came together outside of baseball. That’s an area Hart wants to continue to build on.
“With leadership, and being close as a unit and a program, you can move mountains when you play together,” Hart said. “That’s really what we’re going to focus on this next year.”
The team will have seven seniors during the 2020 season.
