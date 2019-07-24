New-look Lady Leopards try ‘new stuff’ during summer play

When last basketball season ended, Banks County Lady Leopard head coach Steven Shedd, and the Banks County fans, knew his team was losing four of his five starters.
What many don’t know, but Shedd did, was the Banks County junior-varsity squad is producing young players that Shedd believes can “step right in” and pick up where the departing players left off.
In June, Shedd got his first look at what the 2019-20 basketball season could hold with the new faces as the Lady Leopards competed in summer scrimmages and participated in camps all throughout the month.
Shedd said the team used June to try “new stuff” and played with a “different style” than past seasons.
“It was pretty much what we expected,” Shedd said of the team’s June work. “I feel like once we get ready for our first game in the fall, we’ll, hopefully, be completely bought-in.
“You know, it’s hard to do everything in one month that you really want to get accomplished. You can only put just a few things in at a time, but we felt good about it. We feel like we have the potential to be just as good, hopefully, coming back than we were. We were real pleased with this summer.”
One of the “big things” Shedd was happy with compared to previous summers was his team came out of the month of June without season-ending injuries to the varsity squad.
He did admit the team is “banged up,” which can happen in the summer. One player dealt with concussion issues and a few other players had minor issues. Other than that, his team is unscathed.
New Faces in BC
Some of the new faces the fans will get to know when the season rolls around will be players like Jenna Reeves, who gained varsity experience last season.
“I would say last year she was, probably, my most-improved player,” Shedd said. “She’s going to see some varsity starting time this year.”
Another new face will be Sadie Simpson, who will play in the post for the Lady Leopards. Shedd called Simpson the “most-improved player” for this summer.
“She really stepped it up inside, starting to show a lot more athleticism underneath the basket,” he said. “She’s got a really good mid-range shot. She can shoot anywhere from the free-throw line inside.”
Pollie Simpson played a lot for the varsity last season. Shedd called her a “go-getter.”
The team will also have two freshmen step in and contribute: Jacy Ayers and Camryn Grier. Ayers tore her ACL as an eighth-grader but was a full go during the summer work. Grier is a 6-footer, who, after coming back from a concussion, will contribute “a lot” to the varsity team, Shedd said.
“It’s nice to be able to have some freshmen come in that you can depend on,” Shedd said.
Roster Depth
The team, though, overall, has a lot more depth, according to Shedd, than past teams.
“We have five or six that we can throw in there off the bench, and maybe, not miss a beat,” he said. “We have every intention of, hopefully, using them. We did this summer.
“Threw a lot of girls into the mix and tried to build that depth ... we feel like that’s another positive going into the season. We feel good about it. I think a lot of people will, probably, underestimate our team a little bit, and that’s fine. We’re actually OK with that. I think people will look at what we lost and say, ‘we lost a lot.’ We’re hoping we’ll fly under the radar. We feel like we’re going to come back strong.”
The summer wasn’t just for the new players to get acclimated into their new roles. It was also the veteran of the team.
Heather Vaughan
Heather Vaughan is the only returning starter for Shedd’s group.
“She did great this summer,” Shedd said. “She had some games where she scored 20-25 points this summer, just lighting it up from the outside.”
But Vaughan has developed more off-the-dribble play and she’s working on developing even more of a mid-range shot, Shedd explained.
“She just loves the game, just loves being in the gym, just loves being in the gym atmosphere,” he said. “That’s why she does so much travel ball.
“She just loves basketball ... I think a lot of the other girls are going to look towards her, but I think the kids that we have coming back are going to fit well with her.”
New-look Lady Leopards try ‘new stuff’ during summer play
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry