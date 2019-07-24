Hoschton father, son die following drowning incident

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, July 24. 2019
A Hoschton father and son died last week following an incident at Lake Lanier Islands.

Ethan Chen, 9, died July 17, and Libao Chen, 40, died the next day.

Georgia game wardens were called to Landshark Cove at Lake Lanier Islands to a possible double drowning on July 12.

Ethan was swimming in the swimming area at Margaritaville when his father noticed that he had not resurfaced. Libao entered the lake to find him, also went under, and did not resurface, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Lifeguards located the juvenile and began rendering aid. The father was then located and removed from the water and was also rendered aid.

Both were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and the boy was then flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.