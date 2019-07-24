Hoschton father, son die following drowning incident

A Hoschton father and son died last week following an incident at Lake Lanier Islands.
Ethan Chen, 9, died July 17, and Libao Chen, 40, died the next day.
Georgia game wardens were called to Landshark Cove at Lake Lanier Islands to a possible double drowning on July 12.
Ethan was swimming in the swimming area at Margaritaville when his father noticed that he had not resurfaced. Libao entered the lake to find him, also went under, and did not resurface, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Lifeguards located the juvenile and began rendering aid. The father was then located and removed from the water and was also rendered aid.
Both were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and the boy was then flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
