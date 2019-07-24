The Commerce Planning Commission approved two re-zonings and one request for annexation July 22 in a short meeting.
A third item was tabled when no one attended the meeting to speak about it. It was on Homer Rd. and was for a variance.
Approved were re-zonings of nearly 140 acres, owned by James Bouchard, and about 26.6 acres on Mt. Olive Rd. that is an RV campground and is proposed to be a KOA campground.
See the full story in the July 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Bouchard property re-zoned for industrial use
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry