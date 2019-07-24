Bouchard property re-zoned for industrial use

The Commerce Planning Commission approved two re-zonings and one request for annexation July 22 in a short meeting.

A third item was tabled when no one attended the meeting to speak about it. It was on Homer Rd. and was for a variance.

Approved were re-zonings of nearly 140 acres, owned by James Bouchard, and about 26.6 acres on Mt. Olive Rd. that is an RV campground and is proposed to be a KOA campground.

See the full story in the July 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
