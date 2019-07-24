BOE balks at hiring construction manager

In a move that has the potential to delay construction of its new high school facility in West Jackson, the Jackson County Board of Education tabled a recommendation July 22 on hiring a construction manager (CM) for the project.
The move came as the board split 2-2 over whether or not to proceed with a staff recommendation to hire Carroll Daniel Construction to oversee the project as CM. The proposal was presented to the BOE at a called 7 a.m. meeting July 22.
With board member Michael Cronic absent, the remaining four members split on the proposal. Board members Carol Anglin and chairwoman Lynn Massey-Wheeler said they support the proposed CM process while members Don Clerici and Beau Hollett indicated they want a hard-bid for the project first.
In the end, no official vote was taken and the issue was left unresolved.
The issue will again be on the BOE's agenda during a special called meeting Thursday morning.
See the full story in the July 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
