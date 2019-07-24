SK building has started

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, July 24. 2019
The SK Innovation project between Steve Reynolds Blvd. and Interstate 85 will require a grading permit through the state and new landscaping, John Scott, economic development director told the Industrial Development Authority July 19.

Grading is on-going at the more than 100-acre site and construction of the building has started.

See the full story in the July 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.