Aquatic center committee approved

A seven-person information-gathering committee for a potential aquatic facility in Jefferson has been approved.
The responsibilities for the newly-formed group would include investigating the design and location of a potential aquatic center; pursuing financial partnerships and grants for the project; and building alliances with other government entities for the facility.
Making up the committee are Mark Mobley (Jefferson City Council), Darren Owensby (Commerce City Council), Ricky Sanders (Jackson County Parks and Recreation), Fenton Morris (Jefferson Parks and Recreation), Michael Williams (Boys and Girls Club), Lisa Richmond (Jefferson Board of Education) and Jeff Langford (Jefferson citizen and sports marketing professional).
See the full story in the July 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
