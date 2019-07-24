Betty Holder Walker (7-18-2019)

WINDER - Betty Holder Walker, 86, Winder, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Her family will hold a reception in her honor: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 4 to 6p.m. at the Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville.
Graveside service: Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery, 1054 Old Thompson Mill Rd., Winder, Ga., 30680, with the Rev. Bill Coates officiating.
Betty was born March 19, 1933, in Tifton. After her marriage to William Jackson Holder Jr. the two moved to North Georgia. Betty or Nana as she was affectionately referred to by family and friends alike was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was an accomplished interior designer, wonderful cook, business owner, event specialist, nature enthusiast and all around amazing woman. For many years she was the owner of the Mulberry Shop in Gainesville. Betty was known for beautiful floral arrangements and wreaths. She was an avid antiques collector and had a great affinity for all things colonial. She strived to make her homes as authentic as possible. She was a self-taught builder and was an integral part in the construction of her homes. Betty was a gracious host and was known for her Southern hospitality. She loved to give "soirees" as she called them and no one could top her decorations, food, ambiance and beauty. A true lady, she taught herself the fine art of manners in all things and made sure her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew the importance of social graces. She was patient, kind and was exceedingly generous and always placed the welfare of family and friends above her own. There was never a more loved Nana.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Eston and Reca Tucker, Tifton; sisters, Doris Elma Tucker and Christine Bridges; brother Nick Tucker; husband Jack Holder; and daughter Tam Steinbuch.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Walker, Winder; brother, Fred Tucker, Tifton; daughter, Debbie Puckett and husband Ed, Gainesville; grandchildren, McCree Simmons, Ingrid Scott and husband James, Edward Puckett IV and wife Jennifer, and Tyler Puckett; and great-grandchildren Grayson and Keeley Simmons, Morgan, Mason and Maddox Scott, and Fifth, Sophie and Fields Puckett.
To express condolences, please sign the online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
Betty Holder Walker (7-18-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry