Q &A: Catching up with … Jackson Co. AD Brad Hayes

Jackson Herald sports reporter Ben Munro talks with Jackson County athletic director Brad Hayes about the excitement surrounding Panther sports, summer grilling and the third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.
(Some answers edited for space)
Munro: It seems like you’re constantly on the move in your job at Jackson County, going from ball field to ball field. How many miles a year do you put on that golf cart they supply you?
Hayes: A lot. I’m glad we got the golf cart fixed last year … And I try not to use the golf cart. I set a goal everyday of 15,000 steps on my phone, and I usually have no problem getting there. So, the golf cart, probably if anything, just lessens those steps, but I’m usually around 15,000 steps a day … You’ve got to be in a lot of places at once in this job, and it’s good for me, though. It keeps you fresh and it keeps you on your toes. But yeah, you’re definitely on the move all the time.
Munro: You’ve made several big-name coaching hires over the past year or so, including Rich McWhorter, Ty Baumgardner and Jeff White — all of whom have state championships to their credit. I’m sure it has to be a fun time to be at Jackson County right now.
Hayes: It is. It’s fun, but I think that’s what our kids deserve. They deserve the best. It’s not only about the state titles. We’ve also hired some other great coaches that haven’t won state titles, but that I think are great people as well. Really, that’s my role, to connect our kids with great adults that are going to help them become great adults. So, winning is just the byproduct of doing everything you do to the best of your ability, and that’s what we try to find.
Munro: You came here from Gwinnett County, but you’re not originally from Georgia.
Hayes: I was born in Connecticut.
Munro: How many different states have you lived in?
Hayes: Three. I was born in Connecticut, lived there until I was about 9, moved to Florida for three or four years, and I’ve been in Georgia ever since I was 13.
Munro: Whose poster was on your wall growing up?
Hayes: Michael Jordan and Larry Bird.
Munro: You started your professional career as a high school coach at Sumter County, where you once handled three head-coaching jobs within the same school year. What was that like?
Hayes: It was hard. I was 23 and fresh out of college … My second year and third year at Sumter County, I was the head volleyball coach, the head girls’ basketball coach and the head girls’ soccer coach. Looking back on it, I don’t know how I did it other than I was single and didn’t have kids and I was energetic and it was fun. But I could never do that again.
Munro: Which sport was the toughest?
Hayes: Basketball, because that’s kind of always been what I’ve loved, and it was a challenging situation. The other two sports, they had just recently started, so there wasn’t a whole lot of pressure there other than just go out and teach the game and have some fun. Basketball was a challenge. It was hard. It was a tough area, and we got better but it just was a hard situation all around. So, I knew I wanted to head back to Gwinnett, and after three years down there I moved.
Munro: Do you ever miss coaching?
Hayes: Yes, I miss coaching, but I like my role (now) better than coaching because I feel like in this role you have so much influence and you can impact kids so much more than just coaching one sport. So, yes, when I’m watching any match or any game, I want to be out there, and I want to be in the huddle and I want to be firing up the kids and stuff like that, but I also just enjoy watching our kids succeed and sitting back and not feeling that and just kind of getting to sit back and enjoy it.
Munro: Switching gears. It’s still summertime. Are you able to find time to fire up the grill in the backyard?
Hayes: Yes … that’s something I enjoy doing as much as I can possibly do it. My wife kind of laughs at me because I try to eat steak probably three or four nights a week, and that’s not good for me.
Munro: What TV show or shows are you watching right now?
Hayes: I just finished (the third season of) Stranger Things. It was actually kind of cool because my son had never watched any (season) of Stranger Things. He’s about to be 12, and I got him hooked on the first season, and I told him I’d wait for him to catch up. So, he caught up. It was his first binge watch. He caught up in about a week, and then he and I watched Season 3 together, which was really neat.
Munro: We’re both children of the ‘80s (the period in which Stranger Things is set). It’s cool to watch that, right?
Hayes: Well, I grew up at “Starcourt Mall” (Gwinnett Place Mall, where several scenes in the third season were filmed). When I was in middle school and eighth grade and ninth grade and 10th grade, when I first started driving, we were at Gwinnett Place Mall, and it brought back some memories.
Munro: With you being partial to Georgia Tech, are you looking forward to tuning in to Yellow Jacket games this year under new coach Geoff Collins?
Hayes: I’ve been very impressed with what he’s done from a marketing standpoint. In a lot of ways, it kind of reminds me of Jackson County. They’ve got to carve out their niche in this state, and branding is a big part of that. He’s done a great job with branding. I’m not super excited about the wins and losses this year. I don’t think the players are there right now, but I am excited about the future. I think he can really do a great job.
Munro: Any predictions for this year for the Jackets?
Hayes: I think it will be a rough year, but again, I’m excited about the future.
Munro: How excited are you for the upcoming athletic season for Jackson County?
Hayes: I’m very excited. I mean, we’ve really kind of solidified ourselves in the fall with a great softball program, a great volleyball program. Adding coach (Rich) McWhorter and his staff I think only can lead to greater things for our football players. There’s so much excitement going on right now with the football program and the softball program and the volleyball program. And that just starts the year out, and if you can catch that wave and catch that buzz, then hopefully that transitions into the rest of the year. You get to the winter, and wrestling has just been so good for us year after year after year, and I think they’re about to make even a bigger step just with the youth program coming up. Basketball is something that we definitely have needed to improve, and I think we’re going to improve in that area, too, and then the spring sports have been solid and just want to take that next step. But I’m excited just to watch our kids compete. It’s fun. I really enjoy the kids at this school and just watching them grow up.
Q &A: Catching up with … Jackson Co. AD Brad Hayes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry