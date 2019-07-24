Tigers having 'good' summer ahead of regular season

There are three things that come to mind when you think about the Commerce High School football team.
Tradition is one, brotherhood is two and the third, which has helped both one and two sustain for a long time, is hard work. The 2019 team has been putting in the work over the summer to gear up for another season in Commerce.
"We've had a good summer," head coach Michael Brown said. "Participation has been great ... Our kids have worked hard.
"This is a group that's enjoyable so far. Haven't had any major issues."
The Tigers have participated in practices, workouts, 7-on-7s/padded camps to gear up for the new season. Last week, the team participated in a two-day camp at Habersham Central. The final camp took place July 23 at Union County.
"We wanted to use (Habersham) as an opportunity to get better at what we're doing," Brown said. "At this point in the season, we've got our base offense in and that's about it.
"We tried to run as many of our base plays as we could and give our guys opportunities to rep it just like they would in practice. That's kind of how we approach those padded camps, they're just practice opportunities against another opponent. They're not games. We're not trying to win, so to speak. We're just trying to get better. It was especially important for some of our young guys to get an opportunity to line up."
Brown said he saw improvement from the first to the second day. The team made an improvement in one to two areas it had its focus on.
"I thought our kids did a really good job of focusing on those things," he said.
Brown added several players from the offensive line to the running backs and receivers impressed at Habersham Central.
The defense also did, too. Brown and his staff used the padded camp to look at some players for outside linebacker, which is an area of "priority" for the defense, he said.
The triple-option offense has been a staple for the Tigers. But it doesn't mean that there aren't new wrinkles from time to time as Brown explained.
"We spend a tremendous amount of time in the offseason meeting with colleges and high schools who run the same offense as us," Brown said, "and we're humble about what we do in terms of if you've got a better way to do it, we're going to steal it.
"We're constantly tweaking things, whether it be schemes we have or just a different way of teaching a fundamental. We always have new things we want to look at each year. Maybe even a new play here or there, or blocking the perimeter, blocking inside, and we've got some ideas on some things to add to our passing that I think can help us a little bit ... Now, we're never going to stray too far away from what we do."
