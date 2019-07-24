With classes set to begin Friday, Aug. 2, Jackson County School System staffers are planning events to welcome students and families back to school in the days ahead.
Teacher/homeroom assignments and schedules will be distributed; bus drivers will be on hand to meet their riders; and information will be available about bus routes, lunchroom accounts, and more.
West Jackson Middle School started with incoming seventh- and eighth-graders from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, and the school will host those new to the school and all rising sixth-graders from 4-6 p.m. on July 31.
Gum Springs Elementary School will host its new families with a welcome event on Monday, July 22, from 1-2 p.m., and will host open house on on July 31 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. (A print version of this story included the wrong times for GSES open house.)
West Jackson Elementary School will host an open house for students and families on July 31 from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m.
North Jackson Elementary School will hold just one open house session, from 1-3 p.m. July 31.
Jackson County Comprehensive High School will wind up the events of July 31, welcoming its students from 5-8 p.m. that evening.
JCCHS will distribute class-specific school supply lists during its open house; lists for the other schools are posted on their individual websites, which can be accessed from the school district website, JacksonSchoolsGA.org/our-schools/.
Registration for new students takes place at the school they will attend. West side schools’ offices are open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, parents are urged to contact their children’s schools as soon as possible before classes begin Aug. 2.
West side schools begin open houses
