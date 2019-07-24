Jackson County schools announce open house schedule

With classes set to begin Friday, Aug. 2, Jackson County School System staff are planning events to welcome students and families back to school in the days ahead.
Teacher/homeroom assignments and schedules will be distributed; bus drivers will be on hand to meet their riders; and information will be available about bus routes, lunchroom accounts, and more.
East Jackson Comprehensive High School led the way with orientation from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, for eighth- and ninth-graders and Wednesday, July 17, for 10th- through 12th-graders.
In addition, an eighth-grade open house is set for EJCHS on Wednesday, July 31, when students and up to two guests each are invited for dinner at 5 p.m., with a program set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
West Jackson Middle School welcomed incoming seventh- and eighth-graders from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, and the school will host those new to the school and all rising sixth-graders from 4-6 p.m. on July 31.
Gum Springs Elementary School hosted its new families with a welcome event on Monday, July 22, from 1-2 p.m., and will host open house on on July 31 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. (A print version of this story included the wrong times for GSES open house.)
West Jackson Elementary School will host an open house for students and families on July 31 from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m.
North Jackson Elementary School will hold just one open house session, from 1-3 p.m. July 31.
July 31 also is the date for open houses at East Jackson Middle School and South Jackson, East Jackson and Maysville elementary schools; all will welcome students and families from 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m.
Jackson County Comprehensive High School will wind up the events of the day July 31, welcoming its students from 5-8 p.m. that evening.
JCCHS will distribute class-specific school supply lists during its open house; lists for the other schools are posted on their individual websites, which can be accessed from the school district website, JacksonSchoolsGA.org/our-schools/.
Rehobeth Church is again providing backpacks with grade-level-appropriate school supplies for every student at MES. More information about the donation and the school’s back-to-school event is available at MES.JacksonSchoolsGa.org/2019/06/14/summer-2019-news-update.
Registration for new students takes place at the school they will attend. West side schools’ offices are open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; east side schools’ offices are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
For more information, parents are urged to contact their children’s schools as soon as possible before classes begin Aug. 2.
Jackson County schools announce open house schedule
