Qualifying dates for municipal elections approaching

Qualifying for the municipal elections in Auburn, Bethlehem, Carl, Statham and Winder will be held the week of Aug. 19 through the Barrow County elections office.
Election day is Nov. 5, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any necessary run-offs would be held Dec. 3.
All advance voting will be Oct. 14 through Nov. 1, Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
The voter registration deadline is Oct. 7.
Below is the qualifying information for each municipality.
AUBURN
Qualifying for Mayor Linda Blechinger’s seat as well as the city council members Peggy Langley’s and Jay Riemenschneider’s seats will be held Monday, Aug. 19, through Thursday, Aug. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Auburn City Hall, 1369 4th Ave. The qualifying fee is $540 for the mayor’s seat and $144 for each council seat.
The election will be held Nov. 5 at Midway United Methodist Church, 215 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn.
BETHLEHEM
Qualifying for Mayor Sandy McNab’s seat, as well as town council posts 2 (incumbent Wayne Ridgeway) and 4 (incumbent Scott Morgan) will be held Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, from noon to 4:30 p.m. each day at Bethlehem Town Hall, 750 Manger Ave. The qualifying fee is $45 for the mayor’s seat and $22.50 for each council post.
The election will be held Nov. 5 at the Bethlehem Community Center, 750 Manger Ave.
CARL
Qualifying for council members Rebecca Knight’s and Billy Nix’s seats will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, and Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carl City Hall, 1690 Carl-Bethlehem Rd.
The qualifying fee for each seat is $57.50.
The election will be held Nov. 5 at City Hall.
STATHAM
Qualifying to replace outgoing Mayor Robert Bridges as well as for outgoing councilman Perry Barton’s seat and councilwoman Hattie Thrasher’s seat will be held Monday, Aug. 19, through Thursday, Aug. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Statham City Hall, 327 Jefferson St.
The qualifying fee is $360 for the mayor’s seat and $180 for each council seat.
The election will be held Nov. 5 at Fire Station 1, 1625 Bethlehem Rd., Statham.
WINDER
Qualifying for Mayor David Maynard’s seat as well as the council wards 2 (Alfonza Brown), 4 (Travis Singley) and at-large (Michael Healan) will be held Monday, Aug. 19, through Thursday, Aug. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the county elections office.
The qualifying fee is $630 for the mayor’s seat and $180 for each council ward.
The election will be held Nov. 5 at the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St.
