Planning commission tables rezoning request for residential development

A rezoning request to allow for a residential subdivision to be built off Highway 211 just outside the Winder city limits was tabled by the Barrow County Planning Commission meeting at its Thursday, July 18, meeting after several nearby residents raised concerns about the scope and impact of the proposed project.
Lawrenceville-based Corridor Development, Inc. was seeking to rezone 86.8 acres owned by the Betty Jo B. Maddox Estate and Chris Maddox at 627 Hwy. 211 NW, Winder, to R-3 Residential in order to build 182 single-family detached homes and 128 single-family townhomes, but the planning commission tabled the request at the request of Corridor without any discussion. The commission will likely hear a revised request at its 7 p.m. Aug. 15 meeting, and a recommendation could then be made to the county board of commissioners for its 7 p.m. Sept. 10 meeting.
Shane Lanham, an attorney representing the company, said Corridor wanted to revise its request after hearing pushback from residents in the area. Comments on a Facebook post about the proposal earlier in July focused on the impact townhomes could have on property values and the impact the timing of construction on a large development could have on traffic in the area as construction on the nearby West Winder Bypass progresses and Highway 211 is eventually widened to four lanes. Concerns about the impact on Barrow County schools were also raised.
In an email to Dan Schultz, the county’s planning and community development director, on July 11, Lanham wrote that Corridor would like to table the case for a month in order for the company to revise its plans and then schedule a follow-up meeting with staff to go over the new plans before appearing back before the planning commission.
See more in the July 24 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
