Davidson, Ackerman lead Tiger Sharks to high finish at state

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, July 24. 2019
The Commerce Tiger Sharks finished the 2019 summer swim season on a strong note.
The Tiger Sharks, with its 25 swimmers, finished third overall in the 2019 GRPA Class C State Swim Meet.
Samantha Davidson (15-18) led the way for the Tiger Sharks by scoring 27 team points across five events. She had three wins individually (50-yard freestyle, 25.25 seconds; 50-yard backstroke, 29.20; 50-yard butterfly, 27.57) and two wins with the 200-yard medley relay (Davidson, Anna Wynne, Reagan Duke and Katherine Garrison) and the 200-yard freestyle relay team (Davidson, Duke, Garrison, Wynne).
Austin Ackerman (13-14) was right behind Davidson in points with 25 team points. Ackerman scored two wins (50-yard breaststroke, 31.59; 100-yard individual medley, 1:03.16). He also scored a second-place finish in the 50-yard backstroke and on the 200-yard medley relay squad (Ackerman, William Suber, Drew Cameron and Jack Friedman) plus the 200-yard freestyle squad (Ackerman, Cameron, Friedman, Suber).
Anna Wynne (15-18) scored 24 team points. Wynne captured two wins (50-yard breaststroke, 34.49; 100-yard individual medley, 1:08.74) to go along with relay wins. She also had a third-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.
The girls' 7-8 100-yard freestyle relay team (Rylee Ashton, Elliott Jones, Kennedy Grace Totherow and Stacey McKinney) finished first, as well as the mixed 11-12 200-yard freestyle relay team (Lilianna Sears, Courtney Cameron, Camden and Cooper Moulton).
Other top finishers at state include:

SECOND PLACE
Cooper Moulton (9-10): 25-yard breaststroke (21.66), 25-yard backstroke (20.34), 100-yard individual medley (1:36.84)
Zoey Zellner (9-10): 25-yard backstroke (20.19), 25-yard butterfly (17.20)
Reagan Duke (13-14): 50-yard backstroke (32.37)
Stacey McKinney (7-8): 25-yard backstroke (24.15)
Kennedy Grace Totherow (7-8): 50-yard freestyle (47.83)
Madalyn Sears (9-10): 50-yard freestyle (35.45)
Camden Moulton (11-12): 100-yard freestyle (1:16)
Dalty Friedman (13-14): 100-yard freestyle (1:07.79)
Girls' 9-10 100-yard medley relay team and 100-yard freestyle relay team (Nataly Calderon, Ruby Garcia, Madalyn Sears and Zoey Zellner)

THIRD PLACE
Reagan Duke (13-14): 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard freestyle
Jack Friedman (15-18): 100-yard freestyle
Dalty Friedman (13-14): 100-yard individual medley
Courtney Cameron (11-12): 100-yard individual medley
Zoey Zellner (9-10): 100-yard individual medley
Stacey McKinney (7-8): 100-yard individual medley
Rylee Ashton (7-8): 25-yard breaststroke
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.