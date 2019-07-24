Davidson, Ackerman lead Tiger Sharks to high finish at state

The Commerce Tiger Sharks finished the 2019 summer swim season on a strong note.
The Tiger Sharks, with its 25 swimmers, finished third overall in the 2019 GRPA Class C State Swim Meet.
Samantha Davidson (15-18) led the way for the Tiger Sharks by scoring 27 team points across five events. She had three wins individually (50-yard freestyle, 25.25 seconds; 50-yard backstroke, 29.20; 50-yard butterfly, 27.57) and two wins with the 200-yard medley relay (Davidson, Anna Wynne, Reagan Duke and Katherine Garrison) and the 200-yard freestyle relay team (Davidson, Duke, Garrison, Wynne).
Austin Ackerman (13-14) was right behind Davidson in points with 25 team points. Ackerman scored two wins (50-yard breaststroke, 31.59; 100-yard individual medley, 1:03.16). He also scored a second-place finish in the 50-yard backstroke and on the 200-yard medley relay squad (Ackerman, William Suber, Drew Cameron and Jack Friedman) plus the 200-yard freestyle squad (Ackerman, Cameron, Friedman, Suber).
Anna Wynne (15-18) scored 24 team points. Wynne captured two wins (50-yard breaststroke, 34.49; 100-yard individual medley, 1:08.74) to go along with relay wins. She also had a third-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.
The girls' 7-8 100-yard freestyle relay team (Rylee Ashton, Elliott Jones, Kennedy Grace Totherow and Stacey McKinney) finished first, as well as the mixed 11-12 200-yard freestyle relay team (Lilianna Sears, Courtney Cameron, Camden and Cooper Moulton).
Other top finishers at state include:
SECOND PLACE
Cooper Moulton (9-10): 25-yard breaststroke (21.66), 25-yard backstroke (20.34), 100-yard individual medley (1:36.84)
Zoey Zellner (9-10): 25-yard backstroke (20.19), 25-yard butterfly (17.20)
Reagan Duke (13-14): 50-yard backstroke (32.37)
Stacey McKinney (7-8): 25-yard backstroke (24.15)
Kennedy Grace Totherow (7-8): 50-yard freestyle (47.83)
Madalyn Sears (9-10): 50-yard freestyle (35.45)
Camden Moulton (11-12): 100-yard freestyle (1:16)
Dalty Friedman (13-14): 100-yard freestyle (1:07.79)
Girls' 9-10 100-yard medley relay team and 100-yard freestyle relay team (Nataly Calderon, Ruby Garcia, Madalyn Sears and Zoey Zellner)
THIRD PLACE
Reagan Duke (13-14): 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard freestyle
Jack Friedman (15-18): 100-yard freestyle
Dalty Friedman (13-14): 100-yard individual medley
Courtney Cameron (11-12): 100-yard individual medley
Zoey Zellner (9-10): 100-yard individual medley
Stacey McKinney (7-8): 100-yard individual medley
Rylee Ashton (7-8): 25-yard breaststroke
