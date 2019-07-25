Dorothy “Dot” Mathis Byess (7-23-2019)

PENDERGRASS - Dorothy “Dot” Mathis Byess, 88, Pendergrass, entered into rest Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Mrs. Byess was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Willie Floyd Mathis and the late Eula Mae DeLay Mathis, was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Oakwood, and was a retired seamstress. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Byess is preceded by a sister, Hilda Mathis Garrison, and a grandson, Heath Beatty.
Survivors include two daughters, Marilyn Anglin and her husband Charles, Pendergrass, and Melissa Byess-Childers and her husband James Mark, Winder; four grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor J. Michael Williams, Minister Bob Walk and Minister Robin Self officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Chuck Anglin, Alex Stinchcomb, Ken Thomas, Garrison Lovett, Grayson Lovett, Drew Beatty and Jimmy Lovett.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
