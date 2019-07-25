Carmen Dolese Jr. III (7-22-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, July 25. 2019
Carmen Dolese Jr. III, 67, passed away on July 22, 2019.

A native of New Jersey, Mr. Dolese was the son of the late Carmen and Mary Marques Dolese.

Graveside service: Saturday July 27, 2019, at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Friday, July 26, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Cathy Brown Dolese; children; Michael Orr and Jennifer Dolese; daughter-in-law; Tammy Orr; granddaughter; Marissa Orr; brothers; Joey and Jerry Dolese; sisters; Mary Rotondo, Bernadette Dunich, Sheri Way, Rosie Lambert ,Michelle Carlson and Ellen Noble.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter in memory of Carmen Dolese Jr. III.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.