Carmen Dolese Jr. III (7-22-2019)

Carmen Dolese Jr. III, 67, passed away on July 22, 2019.
A native of New Jersey, Mr. Dolese was the son of the late Carmen and Mary Marques Dolese.
Graveside service: Saturday July 27, 2019, at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 26, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Cathy Brown Dolese; children; Michael Orr and Jennifer Dolese; daughter-in-law; Tammy Orr; granddaughter; Marissa Orr; brothers; Joey and Jerry Dolese; sisters; Mary Rotondo, Bernadette Dunich, Sheri Way, Rosie Lambert ,Michelle Carlson and Ellen Noble.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter in memory of Carmen Dolese Jr. III.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
