Jack Dempsey Little (7-25-2019)

JEFFERSON - Jack Dempsey Little, 89, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Mr. Little was born in Hall County, a son of the late Leonard Livingston Little and the late Mary Harriet Bryant Little, and attended Piedmont and Young Harris Colleges where he excelled in basketball. Mr. Little was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, a 60-year member of the Unity Masonic Lodge, retired from Jackson Electric Membership Corporaton after 38 years of service and operated a successful cattle farm.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Little is preceded by brothers, John Henry, Ray, Frank, Paul and Boyd Little; sisters, Nell Whitmire and Dorothy Sailors; great-granddaughter, Marleigh Moore; son, Bryan Little and his wife of many years, Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Ledford Little.
Survivors include a daughter, Lanice Little Couch and her husband Joe, Jefferson; son, David Little and his wife Melanie, Dacula; sisters-in-law, Evelyn and Virginia Little, Gainesville; seven grandchildren, Trey Couch, Drew Couch, Mark Little, Jessica Little, Katie Blevins, Rachel Day and Jeff Shaw; Six great-grandchildren; special friend and caregiver, Essie Hughey; and a special family member, Kenneth Borders also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, July 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Reed officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson. The following gentlemen will be honored as pallbearers: Randal, Stephen and Bradley Little, Powell and Michael Sailors and Drew Couch.
Family to receive friends: Monday, July 29, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association of Georgia, 41 Perimeter Ctr. East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Ga., 30346 or to Palladium Care Hospice, 5415 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Unit 1102, Lawrenceville, Ga., 30043.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
