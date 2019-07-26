JEFFERSON - Patrisha Hainstock, 61, Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday July 24, 2019.
Mrs. Hainstock was a substitute teacher for the Jackson County School System for over 10 years.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Robert Hainstock; mother Maggie Rayfield; daughters Kasey Solis and husband Ramon, Jefferson, and Callista Whitney and husband Jeremiah, Ark.; brothers Dennis Rayfield and wife Diane, S.C., Gary Rayfield and wife Judy, Ark., Keith Rayfield and wife Millie, N.C.; grandchildren Christian, Reagan, Linaya, Jacob and Caleb; fur babies Gretchen, Sophia, Dabo and Sadie; and a host of other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her father Otto Rayfield and grandson Ben Whitney.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Rod Zwemke will be officiating. Interment to follow at the Hoschton City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to an Alzheimer's organization of your choice.
Funeral arrangements made by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Patrisha Hainstock (7-24-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry