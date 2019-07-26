Bridges: As expected, Alabama and Georgia picked to rule SEC

There were few surprises coming out of the annual SEC Media Days this past week.
Coaches and players granted interviews to reporters, television sports anchors and radio personalities. It’s understandable they were tired of the questions after a while.
One interesting side note came when Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network took a Clemson player to task for saying that Notre Dame was better in 2018 than Alabama. In a nutshell, Finebaum said that statement was the dumbest things he had heard in some time (and from listening to some of the callers to his daily show on the SEC Network then believe me that’s saying something).
The Tigers standout quarterback fired back defending his teammate who made the comments. In reality, Finebaum was right. Notre Dame was a good team last season but they would have lost in a matchup against Alabama, probably by three touchdowns.
The Clemson player could have said his team was better than Alabama but to say what he did sounds something like a Facebook or Twitter troll would do just to get a response.
The biggest thing I look forward to each July from this event is the media predictions for the East and West. The coach-speak interviews and the rehearsed player answer don’t really hold my attention that much in 2019. The SEC certainly misses Steve Spurrier who always seemed to spice things up during this week-long event. Spurrier was known for great sayings like “we always like to play Georgia earlier in the year because they always have several key players suspended.”
Ouch.
In the voting this year Alabama was the choice to win the West. That is no surprise. LSU was second (somewhat of a surprise) followed by Texas A&M. I could see those two flip spots.
Auburn was fourth followed by Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Arkansas. Normally one could argue Ole Miss would be last considering all the sanctions the program is going through, but Arkansas is so down that it was the clear choice to have the Razorbacks seventh in the West.
Over on the East side, Georgia was the pick for first. That was also no surprise. Florida (my pick to win the East) was second followed by Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
South Carolina is certainly too high and could easily finish behind both Tennessee and Kentucky. Missouri has been getting a lot of offseason talk about being the surprise team in the East.
The Tigers have played in the SEC title game before of course and some have even said they will be favored to win all of their games except one in 2019.
A manageable schedule is also a plus for any team and Missouri is no exception.
The media feels Alabama will be the overall SEC champion defeating Georgia. That would be bad news for the Bulldogs because they are not getting into the playoffs if they don’t win the SEC. It’s just not going to happen.
Alabama will be playing as if it is on a mission this year. The Crimson Tide is refocused after a lopsided defeat in the national title game a season ago.
It’s easy to take things such as wins for granted when you win as much as the Alabama program has done under Nick Saban. Sometimes it’s best to let sleeping dogs lie and not to poke a grizzly bear with a stick.
In doing so it just makes a formidable opponent even more so. Look for the Tide to be ready for every challenge that the team encounters in 2019.
They would love to meet Clemson again, but the main goal is to lift the national title trophy high again.
If you are a betting fan I would advise betting against Saban and the Tide. After the way last season ended the coach many consider the best in college football history has no thoughts of retirement any time soon.
Keep in mind we are now a month away from the new collegiate season. Games are set for Aug. 24 (a handful are anyway). As always the offseason has lasted far too long.
Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for MainStreet Newspapers and a multi-time winner for sports column writing from the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Sports Writers Association. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: As expected, Alabama and Georgia picked to rule SEC
