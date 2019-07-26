Ethelene Bronner Randolph (7-25-2019)

JEFFERSON - Ethelene Bronner Randolph, 93, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Mrs. Randolph was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Joe and Alice Shields Bronner, was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Randolph is preceded by her husband, J.P. Randolph; a sister, Joann Daniels; brother, Joe Henry Bronner; and a grandchild, Barbara Evans.
Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Parham and Peggy Moore, Jefferson; grandchildren, Carey Moon, Gloria and Walter Davenport; great-grandchildren, Torey and Chquea Evans, Shanga and Tamicka Moon, Latysha and Tim Gaither, Tyeshia Butts, Ryderrick Moon and Karen Moon; 13 great-great-grandchildren; special granddaughters, Cathy Daniels and Wanda Lester; and special son, David Gillespie.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Taqaveous Chandler officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
