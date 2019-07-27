Braselton man killed in shooting, suspect arrested

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Saturday, July 27. 2019
A Braselton man was killed in a shooting during an argument on Friday, July 26.
William Halbman, 52, of Benefield Rd., Braselton, died following the incident which occurred around 4:50 p.m. at 8865 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
The alleged shooter, Allen Bredig, 62, called 911 to report the shooting and identified the victim.
Bredig said Halbman came to his residence and an argument started before the shooting occurred.      
Halbman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.     
Bredig and Halbman were acquaintances.  
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to work the crime scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Bredig is being held at the Jackson County Jail charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.