Braselton man killed in shooting, suspect arrested

A Braselton man was killed in a shooting during an argument on Friday, July 26.
William Halbman, 52, of Benefield Rd., Braselton, died following the incident which occurred around 4:50 p.m. at 8865 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
The alleged shooter, Allen Bredig, 62, called 911 to report the shooting and identified the victim.
Bredig said Halbman came to his residence and an argument started before the shooting occurred.
Halbman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Bredig and Halbman were acquaintances.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to work the crime scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Bredig is being held at the Jackson County Jail charged with murder and aggravated assault.
