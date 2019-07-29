Robert “Jerry” Strickland (7-26-2019)

JEFFERSON - Robert “Jerry” Strickland, 73, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, July 26, 2019.
Mr. Strickland was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Chester Adell Strickland and the late Louise Whitlock White, was of the Baptist Faith and was a retired Respiratory Therapist.
Survivors include two sons, Russell Strickland, Jefferson, and Robert Strickland and his wife Glenda, Jefferson; one brother, Larry Strickland and his wife Montie, Newnan; one sister, Sandra Cannon, Locust Grove; grandchildren, Russell Strickland, Jr., Kayla Strickland, Austin Strickland, Alexis Strickland, Casey Strickland, Aiden Strickland, all of Jefferson, Bethany Strickland, Morrow, and Alyssa Davis, Commerce.
Funeral service: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Andy Edwards officiating with burial to follow in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Statham.
Family to receive friends: Monday, July 29, 1029, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family will be at the residence of Russell Strickland, 253 Hickory Hills Dr., Jefferson, Ga.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
