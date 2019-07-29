Mary Lester (7-19-2019)

My sister, Mary Lester, passed away, after a sudden illness on July 19, 2019, while on vacation. Mary's wishes were to be cremated and to have her ashes scattered in Gulf Shores, Ala. Our Lord and Savior must have known her wishes., she was in Gulf Shores, Ala., when she became ill.
Mary is preceded in death by her mother and father, Betty and Wesley Lester.
She is preceded in life, by her sister, Nancy Lester Wall and nephew, Charlie Wall, and her best friend in this life, Holly Lowry.
Mary never met a stranger. She never judged and had a smile for everyone. She always saw the good in people. Animals were a special part of her life, all animals. From the baby blue jay that fell out of its nest to the male and female peacocks that wandered up in her yard, she took care of them.
The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter is just half a mile from her home. Anyone who would like to honor her life, can send donations to your local animal shelters, or to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter/ MOASPETS.com/donate or send donations to P.O. Box 453, Danielsville, Ga., 30633.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory of Gainesville, Ga., is announcing for the family.
