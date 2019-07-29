Two Barrow men charged in online predator sting

Two Barrow County men were among nine arrested last week and charged in an online child predator sting in Clarke County.
Joseph Kelly, 44, of Statham, and Andrew Schafer, 53, of Winder, were among the men arrested over a three-day period beginning July 25 as a result of an undercover investigation coordinated by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC,) the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, and the Athens-Clarke County District Attorney’s Office.
A news release by the agencies listed Kelly’s occupation as an assembly line worker and Schafer’s as a project manager.
“Operating End Game,” which took several months of planning, identified the nine men, ranging from ages 19-53, who traveled from areas around northeast Georgia with the intent to meet a child for sex, according to the release. One person that was arrested was a convicted murderer who had completed his sentence. One person was arrested in possession of firearms and a machete. Thirteen mobile phones were seized as evidence during the operation.
Online child predators visit chat rooms and websites on the internet, find children, begin conversations with them, introduce sexual content and arrange a meeting with the children for the purpose of having sex, according to the release. Since 2014, the Georgia ICAC Task Force has arrested over 130 people in similar operations, the release said.
Over the course of the operation, more than 25 cases were established that met the threshold for arrest, the release said. During the multi-day operation, investigators had more than 200 exchanges with subjects on various social media or internet platforms.
“Many of those were exchanges in which the subject initiated contact with whom they believed to be a minor and directed the conversation towards sex,” the release said. “In some of those cases, the subject introduced obscene or lude content, often exposing the minor to pornography or requesting the child take nude or pornographic images for them. About half of the exchanges involved websites used for dating, socializing, or even websites used for classified advertisements.”
Although some websites promote themselves as being for “adults only,” it is not uncommon for law enforcement to work cases in which children access these sites, establish profiles claiming to be older, and then find themselves vulnerable to victimization, harassment, blackmail or assault, the release said, adding that several of the suspects were identified as communicating simultaneously with multiple investigators posing as minors.
Two Barrow men charged in online predator sting
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry